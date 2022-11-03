WeBuy (WE) Price Hits $5.35 on Major Exchanges

WeBuy (WE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One WeBuy token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.35 or 0.00026429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WeBuy has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. WeBuy has a total market cap of $234.10 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,303.23 or 0.31091300 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012143 BTC.

About WeBuy

WeBuy was first traded on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,750,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@webuynft. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

