Wedbush Trims Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Target Price to $85.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of PZZA stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.15. 904,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,555. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average of $83.51.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The firm had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

