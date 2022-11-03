Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Shares Gap Down to $93.67

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.67, but opened at $91.24. Weis Markets shares last traded at $88.24, with a volume of 1,520 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day moving average of $78.58.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 2.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMK. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Weis Markets by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

