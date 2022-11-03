Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $5.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of HBI stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hanesbrands

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 55.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,283,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195,851 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,773,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,650,000 after buying an additional 2,108,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after buying an additional 2,025,040 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,073,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.