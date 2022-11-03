Wells Fargo & Company Raises AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $304.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $302.00 to $304.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut AON from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut AON from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $294.00.

NYSE:AON opened at $279.13 on Monday. AON has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.61.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AON will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,671 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AON by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,747 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in AON by 8,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after buying an additional 3,719,990 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in AON by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,515,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,439,000 after buying an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in AON by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,744,000 after buying an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

