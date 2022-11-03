Western Union (NYSE:WU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion-$4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion. Western Union also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.

Western Union Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of WU opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Western Union has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WU. Wolfe Research cut Western Union from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Western Union by 15.2% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Western Union by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Western Union by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

