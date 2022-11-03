WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.00 million-$580.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.81 million. WEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.24-$13.34 EPS.

WEX stock opened at $156.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.23. WEX has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $183.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEX. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.08.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of WEX by 298.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in WEX in the first quarter worth about $1,187,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in WEX by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in WEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

