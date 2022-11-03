Weyco Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Weyco Group has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Weyco Group Price Performance

Shares of WEYS opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65. Weyco Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyco Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyco Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 41,185 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Weyco Group by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 39,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Weyco Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Weyco Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group

(Get Rating)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.