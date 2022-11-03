Wills Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wills Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,143 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.4% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.25. 8,923,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,760,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $180.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.24.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

