Wills Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wills Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.28. 11,029,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,575,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.86. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

