Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $782,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 95,003,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,398,844. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.63. The company has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

