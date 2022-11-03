Wills Financial Group Inc. Sells 306 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wills Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,688 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 2.1% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,115,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,485 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,284,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,114,812,000 after purchasing an additional 264,652 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,520,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,563,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.28 and a 200-day moving average of $107.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $141.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.