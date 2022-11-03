WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Trading Down 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.30 and last traded at $59.84. Approximately 252,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 273,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.02.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 184,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia National Bank bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

