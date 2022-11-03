WJ Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 134.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GD traded up $2.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $249.07. 44,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,044. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.02.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

