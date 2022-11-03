WJ Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in MSCI by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,473,000 after buying an additional 761,126 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after acquiring an additional 251,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 953.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,182,000 after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $88,854,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Down 0.5 %

MSCI Dividend Announcement

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $2.34 on Thursday, reaching $451.40. 13,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,823. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.25.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

