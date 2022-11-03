WJ Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 4.0% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $101.21. The stock had a trading volume of 47,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,308. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.04.

