WMS Partners LLC Acquires 2,885 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $188,748,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,144,000 after buying an additional 1,149,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 767,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,980,000 after buying an additional 38,654 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after buying an additional 688,740 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $81.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.89. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $134.79.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.