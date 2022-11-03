WMS Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $209.45 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ANSYS from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ANSYS to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.58.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

