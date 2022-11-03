WMS Partners LLC Purchases 6,206 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,499.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $33.51 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $176.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Shopify to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

