WMS Partners LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Atlantic Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.48.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIS stock opened at $79.47 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.37 and a twelve month high of $122.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day moving average is $92.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

