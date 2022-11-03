WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.68-$3.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

WNS Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WNS traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.74. The stock had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,116. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.76. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.14.

Institutional Trading of WNS

About WNS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 12.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 442,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,867,000 after purchasing an additional 49,394 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,662,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,753,000 after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $2,736,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,795,000 after acquiring an additional 31,294 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,933 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

