WOW-token (WOW) Price Hits $0.0459 on Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $459.24 million and approximately $228.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.09 or 0.01649824 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00023900 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000674 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00041453 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.16 or 0.01808701 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001611 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04600366 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

