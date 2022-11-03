WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-$0.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

WW International Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ WW traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,176. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76. WW International has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $305.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. WW International had a net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $269.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that WW International will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 42,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

