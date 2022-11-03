Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $610.85

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 610.85 ($7.06) and traded as low as GBX 610 ($7.05). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 616 ($7.12), with a volume of 12,602 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of £137.48 million and a P/E ratio of 1,062.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 608.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 610.91.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

