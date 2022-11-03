XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 101.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE:XFLT traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,225. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $9.72.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth $118,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 34.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

