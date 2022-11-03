Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $14.79 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $283.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -190.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after purchasing an additional 993,790 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,914,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 828,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,020,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,883,000 after purchasing an additional 319,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,411,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,445,000 after purchasing an additional 282,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.