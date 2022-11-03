Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 45,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 585,775 shares.The stock last traded at $36.23 and had previously closed at $36.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yelp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $206,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 292,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,685.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $206,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 292,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,685.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $70,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,172 shares in the company, valued at $6,579,095.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,618. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the first quarter valued at about $55,763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after purchasing an additional 596,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $14,663,000 after buying an additional 358,600 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,706,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,029 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $23,550,000 after buying an additional 223,861 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

