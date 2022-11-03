Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on YUM. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE YUM traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,497. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.09. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 575.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 83,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

