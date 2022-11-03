Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($30.00) price objective from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZAL. Barclays set a €27.00 ($27.00) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.00) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($52.00) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($45.00) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($48.00) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday.

Zalando Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of FRA ZAL traded down €1.42 ($1.42) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €22.88 ($22.88). The company had a trading volume of 2,298,193 shares. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($36.33) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($49.86). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €22.31 and its 200-day moving average is €28.15.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

