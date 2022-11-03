Zcash Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $51.16 or 0.00252112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zcash has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $799.42 million and approximately $55.81 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00085090 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00066345 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,624,431 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

