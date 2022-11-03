Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 676 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,109 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $549.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $589.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $645.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $752.06.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

