Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,478 shares of company stock valued at $11,472,458. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX opened at $238.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.36.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

