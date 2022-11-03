Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,611 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel Dividend Announcement

Shares of INTC stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

