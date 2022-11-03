Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 2,315 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,510,000 after buying an additional 983,197 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,481,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 285,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,037,379 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $132.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.38 and its 200 day moving average is $142.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.