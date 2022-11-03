ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZI. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.24.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,307,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,654,782.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,352 shares of company stock valued at $26,630,172 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 592.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,549,000 after acquiring an additional 894,415 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 44.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

