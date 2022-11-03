ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $54.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ZI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.32. 245,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,087. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.09, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,352 shares of company stock worth $26,630,172 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,086,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,254,000 after buying an additional 159,948 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 592.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,549,000 after purchasing an additional 894,415 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

