ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Bank of America

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.24.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $746,940.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 577,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,230,498.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,352 shares of company stock valued at $26,630,172 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

