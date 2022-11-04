0x (ZRX) Market Cap Reaches $235.94 Million

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 4th. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One 0x token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a total market capitalization of $235.94 million and approximately $28.78 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000298 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,784.19 or 0.32104795 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00012539 BTC.

0x Profile

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0x is 0x.org.

0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

