16,200 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Acquired by Community Capital Management LLC

Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Down 33.1 %

NYSE LNC opened at $34.83 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -14.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

