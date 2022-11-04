1,774 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Bought by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:DLR traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.98. 24,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,646. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.46 and a 200 day moving average of $123.39. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

