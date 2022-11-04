1irstGold (1GOLD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.84 Million

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. 1irstGold has a total market cap of $4.84 million and $9,147.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstGold token can currently be bought for approximately $59.85 or 0.00284188 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1irstGold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,720.87 or 0.31984235 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012492 BTC.

About 1irstGold

1irstGold was first traded on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.