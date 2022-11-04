1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.51 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

1Life Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $24.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,602 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $27,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 88,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 1Life Healthcare news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 325,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $5,593,378.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $27,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,264,502 shares of company stock valued at $72,836,446 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 24,432 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONEM. Credit Suisse Group lowered 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.31.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

