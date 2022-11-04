1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.51 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.
1Life Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $24.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,602 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $27,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 88,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 1Life Healthcare news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 325,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $5,593,378.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $27,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,264,502 shares of company stock valued at $72,836,446 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on ONEM. Credit Suisse Group lowered 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.31.
About 1Life Healthcare
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.