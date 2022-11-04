24,984 Shares in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Bought by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth $5,736,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $13,596,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $898,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Azenta stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. The company had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

