284,269 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Acquired by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 284,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,000. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up about 3.8% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned about 0.44% of iShares Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 686.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.96. 63,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,267. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $162.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.84.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

