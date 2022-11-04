31,712 Shares in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) Purchased by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.
VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance
VTIQU opened at $10.00 on Friday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.
VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile
See Also
