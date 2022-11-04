31,712 Shares in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) Purchased by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

VTIQU opened at $10.00 on Friday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on the industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

