905 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Acquired by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 905 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,583 shares of company stock valued at $25,845,100. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $486.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,821. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $526.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $190.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

