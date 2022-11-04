AAX Token (AAB) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AAX Token (AAB) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One AAX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00004214 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AAX Token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. AAX Token has a total market capitalization of $44.39 million and approximately $963,990.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AAX Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000289 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,724.14 or 0.31931066 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012471 BTC.

AAX Token Profile

AAX Token’s launch date was March 19th, 2020. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @aaxexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/aaxexchange.

AAX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform.More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AAX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AAX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.