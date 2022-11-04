ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 41.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 57.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $159.35 million and approximately $23,311.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,162.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007953 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019464 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00039905 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00045862 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000417 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00022818 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00113035 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $12,525.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

