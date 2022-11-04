Accord Financial Corp. (ACD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Accord Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TSE:ACD traded up C$0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.05. 140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.90 million and a P/E ratio of 7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Accord Financial has a 12-month low of C$7.65 and a 12-month high of C$9.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.58.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.49 million for the quarter.

Accord Financial Company Profile

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

