Ace Cash Price Reaches $0.63 on Major Exchanges (ACEC)

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Ace Cash token can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00002919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ace Cash has a market cap of $125.16 million and approximately $3,982.00 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ace Cash

Ace Cash’s launch date was November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ace Cash is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ace Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.61578978 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6,541.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ace Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ace Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

